Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has thanked the Telangana administration for helping Lalit Kumar, a resident of village Lalyar in Tauni Devi area of Hamirpur district who was stranded in Kukatpalli in Telangana due to curfew and had to undergo surgery there for LAP Appendectomy in Omini hospital.

The Chief Minister also lauded the efforts of B Lakshmi Narayan Reddy, the Inspector of Telangana Police, who paid Rs. 20,000 to hospital authorities from his own pocket establishing the highest example of humanity. The Inspector was deputed by Telangana administration to help Lalit Kumar.

A letter of appreciation has been issued to B. Lakshmi Narayan Reddy by the Chief Minister to recognize his exemplary efforts for helping Lalit Kumar in the time of need.

A spokesperson of the state government said here today that Lalit Kumar, who works in Kukatpalli had registered a call with the COVID-19 helpline on 16 April for medical assistance.

The Spokesperson said that the hospital authorities raised a bill of Rs. 60,000 for surgery of Lalit Kumar however, keeping in view his economic condition, the hospital authorities reduced the bill amount to Rs. 35,000 after request of the state government.

The Himachal government has decided to bear the hospital expenses of surgery of Lalit Kumar from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.