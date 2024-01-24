Hamirpur – In a scathing critique of the previous BJP government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has pointed fingers at the party for the decline in the state’s education sector. During his recent address at the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme, Sukhu accused the BJP of neglecting the vital domain of education, resulting in the state’s rank plummeting to eighteen.

Sukhu did not mince his words as he laid bare the alleged failures of the previous administration. He asserted that the state’s education sector had suffered due to the BJP government’s lack of attention and commitment. “We are making earnest efforts to improve this vital sector to equip the children to face the challenges of the future,” Sukhu declared, highlighting the current government’s determination to rectify the situation.

A central focus of Sukhu’s criticism was the failure of the BJP government to invest in education infrastructure despite announcing ambitious plans. During the fiscal year 2022-23, the BJP government had promised to open and upgrade numerous institutions, including the establishment and enhancement of hundreds of schools. However, according to CM Sukhu, these promises were empty, as the government did not allocate funds for the necessary infrastructure. The Chief Minister went on to reveal that the BJP government had taken a substantial loan of Rs 14,000 crore for development works, which were left incomplete.

To address the challenges faced by the education sector, Sukhu outlined the implementation of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools as a key initiative. He expressed confidence that these schools would bring about the desired changes in school education and contribute to an overall improvement in the system.