National Testing Agency (NTA), the conducting authority of NEET exam, has revealed the exam date of the NEET-UG 2020 exam that will be held on May 3, in pen and paper mode. The application form regarding the same was released on December 2, 2019, and NTA also disclosed the information brochure regarding the same.

The candidates were given a chance to make changes in the details filled in the application form from January 15 to January 31st, 2020 and between that time, the students were advised to make corrections, if any, in their application forms.

The registered candidates can now download the admit cards of NEET-UG 2020 from March 27, 2020, onwards. There are almost 15.93 lakh candidates who have registered for the NEET entrance exam that allow them to take admission for MBBS and BDS courses in the government, private, central and deemed universities in India.

Due to the increasing number of aspirants applying for the exam, there is an intense competition among them as the number of candidates appearing for NEET 2020 is much higher as compared to the number of seats available. Hence, the students must secure a good score in NEET 2020 that increases their chances of grabbing an MBBS seat.

NEET Admit Card 2020

The candidates can download NEET admit card 2020 by visiting ntaneet.nic.in. The candidates can now download the admit card by entering their application number and password at the website. In case the candidates are finding it difficult to download the admit card, or if there is an error in it, then they are advised to inform NTA regarding the same between March 27 to April 10, 2020, by calling on the helpline number. The candidates can call between the working hours, 10.00 am – 5.00 pm.

On the day of the exam, the candidates need to carry print copy of the admit card along with:

1 passport size photograph

1 valid photo ID proof, original.

PwD certificate (if any)

1 postcard size colour photograph – it must be pasted in the proforma and should be the same which is uploaded on the form.

NEET admit card 2020 will be issued for those students only who have completed the application form of NEET and submit the registration fee for the same. Just registering on the official website will not allow the candidates to download the admit card of NEET and must also note that the NEET admit card 2020 will not be sent by post to anyone, rather it will be downloaded online only.

How can you download the NEET Admit Card 2020?

The admit card of NEET 2020 is available in online mode only. Follow the beneath steps at the time of downloading the card.

First of all, visit the official website of NTA NEET, ntaneet.nic.in

Click on “NEET admit card 2020.”

Then enter the application number, date of birth and the security pin

After that, click on “Submit.”

Now the admit card of NEET will appear on the screen

Check the details mentioned on the admit card

Download the NEET 2020 admit card

What important details are mentioned in the NEET admit card 2020?

The details mentioned on the admit card of NEET 2020 must match with the ID proof of the candidate on the day of the exam. In the case of dissimilarity, the candidates will not be permitted to give the examination.

Important details found on the admit card of NEET

Name of the candidate

NEET 2020 roll number

NEET registration number

Date and time of the examination

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category/ Sub-category

Address

Medium (Language) of the examination

Number and address of the exam centre

Signature

What instructions are printed on the admit card of NEET 2020?

The candidates can set their watch with the clock on the NTA NEET website

The last entry into the examination hall is 1.30 pm.

The candidates coming with barred items will not be allowed to complete the examination.

The candidates are advised to visit the exam centre a day before the exam.

Candidates holding Geometry/ pencil box, calculator, log table, slide ruler, paper etc. will not be allowed to come inside the examination hall.

Handbags, purse, wallet, electronic gadgets, calculators, watches are considered as barred items inside the exam hall.

The candidates are not permitted to hold any eatable or water bottle inside the examination hall. However, students with diabetics are allowed to carry fresh fruits, their tablets and a transparent water bottle inside the exam hall.

How to Retrieve Registration Number?

Retrieving the registration number is a four-step process; though the process is easy, still the candidates are advised to follow the procedure carefully.

First of all, visit the official website of NTA NEET.

Then click on “Forgot Registration Number.”

Now you have to enter your details including Name, mother’s name, father’s name, category, date of birth and security pin.

Now the registration number will be displayed on the screen

You can copy the same number and use it to download the admit card

What After Downloading the NEET Admit Card 2020?

The candidates are advised to take a coloured printout of the admit card of NEET 2020 and then paste a passport size photograph in the space provided. Make sure that you are pasting the same photo which you pasted with the application form of NEET 2020. Get the admit card duly signed by your parents or guardian.

The candidates who do not have access to the internet or printers can download the admit card of NEET 2020 by visiting a nearby Common Services Centre (CSC). CSCs are located across the country, and the candidates have to pay a nominal fee for the services provided.