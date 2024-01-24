Shimla – The budget session of the fourteenth Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on February 14, as per an official notification issued by the State Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. This upcoming session marks the fifth assembly gathering of the fourteenth legislative term, and the announcement follows the approval of the Governor.

In preparation for the session, lawmakers are anticipated to engage in comprehensive discussions on budgetary allocations, proposed policies, and various developmental initiatives. The budget session serves as a pivotal platform for representatives to deliberate on issues impacting the state and its constituents.