Bijhri/Hamirpur – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed a substantial Rs 150 crore development plan during the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ program in Bijhri, Barsar assembly constituency. Focused on addressing local concerns, the Chief Minister outlined initiatives spanning healthcare, education, and infrastructure, aiming to bring significant changes to the region.

As part of the developmental announcements, Chief Minister Sukhu announced the establishment of Jal Shakti and PWD sub-divisions in Bijhari. Notably, the bed capacity of Civil Hospital Barsar is set to increase to 100, addressing crucial healthcare needs, while the sub-health center in Saloni will witness an expansion to accommodate 10 beds.

Education received a significant boost with the Chief Minister’s announcement of the commencement of commerce and science classes in several Government Senior Secondary Schools, including Barsar, Sohari, Dandaru, Ghanghot, Samtana, Kulhera, Dhabiri, and Loharli.

Infrastructure development took center stage, with Rs 50 lakh earmarked for constructing a modern bus stand at Barsar and renovating Tal Stadium Bijhri. The Chief Minister dedicated Rs 150 crore worth of development projects for the Barsar Assembly constituency, highlighting the government’s commitment to holistic progress.

During the event, Chief Minister Sukhu laid the foundation stone for projects totalling Rs 138 crore, which includes the augmentation of various lift water supply schemes from River Sutlej to Barsar. Additionally, he inaugurated a Rs 7 crore bridge spanning the Sukkar rivulet, a residential building of the Health Department at Barsar (completed with an outlay of Rs 3.32 crore), and the office building of the Additional District Attorney (ADA) constructed at Rs 1.36 crore.

Expressing gratitude for the Chief Minister’s visit, MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal welcomed Sukhu to the assembly constituency. He provided detailed insights into the various ongoing developmental schemes in the area, extending his appreciation for the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremonies that marked an investment of Rs 150 crore in the region.