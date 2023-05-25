Three students from Shoolini University have been selected for Chanakya Undergraduate Fellowship by iHUB DivyaSampark, the Technology Innovation Hub. The collaborative project between the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, and IIT Roorkee awarded the fellowship to recognize the students’ exceptional talents and contributions.

The recipients of the Chanakya Fellowship are Debajyoti Bhowmik, a first-year B.Tech. Biotechnology student; Prathama Das, a third-year B.Tech. Biotechnology student; and Radhe Garg, a first-year B.Tech. Computer Science and Engineering student.

These students were selected based on their outstanding performance during a sponsored “Hackathon” organized by iHUB Shoolini, Shoolini University, and supported by iHUB DivyaSampark in March of this year. The Hackathon provided a platform for students to showcase their skills and innovative ideas.

As part of the Chanakya Undergraduate Fellowship, iHUB DivyaSampark, the Technology Innovation Hub, will provide the students with a monthly stipend of Rs. 25,000 to support them in completing their respective projects. This fellowship not only acknowledges their talent but also serves as a catalyst for their continued growth and development in their chosen fields.