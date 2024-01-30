In a groundbreaking development, the remote Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh is set to overcome the harsh winter conditions, ensuring 24-hour water availability even in chilling temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius. The Jal Jeevan Mission has given the nod for the implementation of 24 winter drinking water schemes, specially designed to combat the freezing challenges posed by the geography of this tribal district. The Central Government has approved a budget of Rs 79.15 crore for the project, which encompasses 11 schemes in Lahaul Valley and 13 in Spiti Valley.

The unique geographical challenges of Lahaul-Spiti have historically posed a formidable barrier to reliable water access during the harsh winter months. However, the newly approved schemes incorporate anti-freeze technology inspired by systems in America and European countries. The Jal Shakti Department is spearheading the construction of these systems, which will redefine water infrastructure in challenging terrains.

The heart of this transformative initiative lies in the innovative approach to water transportation. Rivers and drains will serve as the primary water sources, with water being directed to underground borewells. A specially designed pipeline, crafted from grade polythene virgin material, will be laid four feet below the ground. To combat freezing temperatures, three additional layers will be applied outside the pipe, forming a protective shield against the extreme cold.

The implementation of this advanced technology is a significant step towards resolving the long-standing issue of water scarcity in the winter months for the villages situated at elevations ranging from 10,000 to 12,000 feet in Lahaul-Spiti district. Historically, the freezing of water during winter has left residents without access to drinking water. Now, with the introduction of the anti-freeze water supply system under the Jal Jeevan Mission, this challenge is expected to be effectively addressed.

The estimated cost of solving the drinking water problem in Lahaul during winter is approximately Rs 56.13 crore. In Lahaul, 11 schemes will lift water from the Chandra and Bhaga rivers, directing it into borewells. The water from these borewells will then be transported to every village through insulated pipes, ensuring a continuous and reliable water supply even in the harshest of winter conditions.

The successful implementation of these anti-freeze water supply systems is expected to set a precedent for other regions facing similar challenges, paving the way for improved living conditions and enhanced resilience in the face of extreme weather conditions.