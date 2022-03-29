Shimla: In response to the alleged threat of hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla by Sikh For Justice (SFJ) President Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, Congress under the leadership of Shimla (Rural) MLA Vikramaditya Singh carried out a Tiranga Yatra in the state’s capital.

In this yatra, Congress used a kilometre-long flag and party workers also carried around 400 small flags.

Vikramaditya Singh said that the national flag does not belong to any party. He said that some people are trying to disturb the unity and integrity of the country.

“Himachal is a peaceful state, neither such incidents have happened here nor the people here will allow anything like this to happen,” he said.

“If anyone threatens us, then a befitting answer will be given to them” he added

He said that only the national flag of India would be hoisted in the country and the state.

Vikramaditya Singh said that there may be ideological differences with the Chief Minister, but the party is with the state government when it comes to nationalism.

He said that he has also received a threatening message from Pannu.

“There is no place for separatist ideology in the state and neither such ideas will be allowed to flourish,” said Singh.

Congress party workers, Youth Congress and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) also took part in this yatra.