Dharamshala – In a significant move to connect with rural India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the Gaon Chalo campaign today from the Jiya polling booth in Bharwana, Himachal Pradesh. The launch marked an auspicious beginning for the initiative, starting from the Palampur assembly constituency in the state.

During the campaign kick-off, Nadda engaged with the local community, conducting a booth meeting and interacting with members of a self-help group, showcasing his commitment to grassroots-level engagement. The event was detailed by BJP state president Rajiv Bindal.

The Gaon Chalo campaign, spearheaded at the national level under the leadership of Kisan Morcha. The program showcased a diverse array of activities, including Nadda personally feeding jaggery to a cow and observing a presentation of locally produced goods by the villagers.

The campaign had a dual focus – Nadda imparting information about Gaon Chalo to the villagers and the locals expressing their perspectives to the National President of the BJP. The exchange allowed for a direct and meaningful interaction between the political leader and the residents.

BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, Member of Parliament Indu Goswami, Central Minister Anurag Thakur, and State General Secretary Trilok Kapoor were present at the occasion.

The Gaon Chalo campaign aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, fostering a stronger connection between the government and the grassroots. With its launch in Himachal Pradesh, the campaign is expected to gain momentum and address the concerns of rural communities, reinforcing the BJP’s commitment to inclusive development.