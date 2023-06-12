Nurpur: In a scathing critique of the Congress party, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda launched a vehement attack, labelling it as a party controlled by a dynasty. Addressing a public gathering in Kangra district’s Jasur (Nurpur) after inaugurating the BJP’s newly constructed district office, Nadda asked Rahul Gandhi to publicly apologize for his statements that allegedly tarnished the country’s reputation on foreign soil. Nadda claimed that Congress and other political parties like Akali Dal, Samajwadi Party, RJD, TMC, KCR, DMK, Shiv Sena, and NCP had transformed into family-run entities.

Drawing a sharp contrast between the Congress and BJP tenures, Nadda highlighted the rampant corruption that plagued the Congress government while emphasizing the BJP’s focus on implementing schemes and policies for the nation’s welfare. He pointed out that during the Congress era, scandals were the norm, but under the BJP’s decisive governance, India witnessed the implementation of development-oriented initiatives. Nadda underscored the significant strides made by the BJP government, including the expansion of road and rail networks, the construction of 74 airport terminals under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the creation of 13,525 kilometers of border roads to strengthen national security.

Nadda also emphasized the BJP’s commitment to rural development, citing the construction of 328,000 kilometers of rural roads as evidence of the party’s dedication to uplifting villages, the underprivileged, and the youth. He proudly stated that India’s stature had grown under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, with global recognition manifesting in the form of the American President extending a State Dinner invitation and the Australian Prime Minister referring to Modi as “the Boss.”

Expressing his disappointment, Nadda criticized Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to England, where he allegedly made statements that undermined the country’s dignity and ridiculed its culture. Furthermore, Nadda accused the Congress party of supporting individuals who advocated for the nation’s fragmentation, demanding that Rahul Gandhi apologize to the country for his alleged endorsement.

Nadda concluded by condemning the opposition parties for fostering an atmosphere of hatred and engaging in deceitful tactics to gain power. He hailed the central government’s contributions to Himachal Pradesh, including the establishment of AIIMS, Medical College, PGI Satellite Center, Bulk Drug Park, IIT, and IIM, reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to the state’s progress, including the forthcoming construction of an airport in Mandi.