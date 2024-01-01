Shimla – BJP State President, Dr. Rajeev Bindal, announced today that National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is all set to visit Himachal Pradesh on January 5. The visit follows the recent victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh under Nadda’s leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance.

Dr. Bindal said, “The supporters in Shimla and Solan are eager to congratulate their leader, Jagat Prakash Nadda.” Highlighting the nationwide pro-BJP sentiment, he added, “The wins in three big states have created a positive atmosphere.”

Nadda will address rallies in Solan and Shimla, starting with a roadshow and felicitation at Solan Mall Road at 9:00 am. Another ceremony is scheduled at Hotel Peterhof Shimla at 1:00 pm. Nadda will also address the core group meeting of BJP Himachal Pradesh at 6:00 pm.

Dr. Bindal shared optimism about the future, stating, “The victories have set the stage for making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time in 2024. Together, we must work towards the progress envisioned by Modi for India to be the best nation by 2047.”