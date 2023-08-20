Shimla: In the aftermath of the catastrophic floods and landslides that have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, BJP’s National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, conducted a thorough assessment of the affected regions and pledged unwavering support for the recovery process.

The landscapes of Himachal Pradesh have been turned into scenes of destruction as heavy rains, floods, and landslides have left a trail of devastation across the state. Rivers have swelled beyond their banks, inundating villages and towns, while landslides have buried homes and infrastructure under tons of debris.

Accompanied by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, and State BJP President Dr. Rajeev Bindal, Nadda visited the disaster-stricken regions, gaining firsthand insights into the extent of the damage.

Following these on-site assessments, Nadda addressed the media, highlighting the grim situation and expressing his concern over the loss of lives and livelihoods. He emphasized, “The scale of devastation in Himachal Pradesh over the past month has been deeply distressing. Our thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones and those who are struggling to cope with the aftermath.”

Nadda announced the release of an additional Rs 200 crore instalment from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF).