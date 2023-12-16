In a scathing critique during an address in Bilaspur today, BJP’s National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda, took direct aim at the Congress party, accusing them of providing the people of Himachal Pradesh with nothing more than a “Guarantee of No Guarantee.”

Nadda in his address emphasised the changing landscape of Indian politics, asserting that modern voters prioritize performance over rhetoric. He drew a stark contrast between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s track record of delivering on promises.

“Today’s politics is report card politics,” Nadda declared. “Whoever keeps the report card will win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered what he said and also delivered what he did not say.” This set the stage for Nadda’s specific criticism of the Congress’s approach to governance, particularly in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP leader accused the Congress of resorting to old, ineffective strategies during elections, likening them to empty promises. He recounted the party’s historical practice of making grand assurances during campaigns, only to fall short on delivery once elected.

Nadda also reminded the unmet promises of Congress in Himachal Pradesh, pointing out the absence of English medium schools, unpaid incentives for women, missing mobile health vans, unfulfilled job promises for the youth, and the failure to provide 300 units of electricity as pledged.

“In Himachal, people are looking for 68 English media schools, women did not get Rs 1500, mobile health van was not found, cow dung milk was not purchased, youth did not get 5 lakh jobs, 300 units of electricity were not given,” Nadda remarked, encapsulating the grievances he attributed to Congress’s unfulfilled assurances.

In the intricate tapestry of promises and politics, Nadda’s challenge to Congress’s credibility emerges as a defining moment. The accusations against the opposition party not only unveil a legacy of hollow guarantees but also beckon the electorate to scrutinize past deeds and demand more from their representatives.