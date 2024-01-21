Theog – In a significant breakthrough, the police have apprehended a 21-year-old girl linked to a Chitta smuggling case. Investigations have unearthed startling revelations about the extent of the Chitta mafia’s reach, with even young women becoming involved in the illicit trade.

The arrest follows the arrest of three young men in Fagu, Shimla, on November 22, 2023, who were caught with 180 grams of chitta in a car with a Haryana registration. Among the arrested individuals were Vijay, Sumit and Rajesh, all from Ambala, with Vijay identified as the main supplier.

Expanding their probe through backward linkage and financial investigations, the police have arrested five more individuals, including a 21-year-old girl identified as Neelam alias Shivangi from Theog district, Shimla. The other four were identified as Dayanand Sharma, Tarun Sharma, Sanjay, and Vikesh Kumar, all residents of Theog district, Shimla. The investigation has exposed a network of drug peddlers operating in the Theog area for an extended period.

The total number of arrests in connection with this Chitta case now stands at eight. The police have not only focused on apprehending individuals but have also recovered a substantial amount of Rs 1 lakh from the accused.

Police have confirmed that the arrested individuals had been part of the drug trade in Theog for a significant duration. The arrest of the 21-year-old girl has further shed light on the changing dynamics within the Chitta smuggling rings, reflecting an alarming trend of increasing involvement by both genders.