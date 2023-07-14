In a visit to the flood-affected areas of Mandi district, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, accompanied by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and BJP State President Dr. Rajeev Bindal, expressed solidarity with the affected people and pledged extensive assistance from the Central Government.

During his visit, Nadda personally assessed the damage at the Panchvaktatra temple and toured the flood-hit Pandoh area of Mandi, where he inquired about the well-being of the residents. Nadda assured the people of Himachal Pradesh that the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Modi, is committed to providing all possible support during this calamitous time.

Nadda emphasized that the Central Government has been in constant communication with the Himachal government and administration since the inception of the disaster. He assured that every effort would be made to extend aid and assistance to the affected regions.

Highlighting the ongoing relief efforts, Nadda commended the rapid response of the 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in the state. He also acknowledged the diligent work being carried out by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Regarding economic relief and rehabilitation, Nadda assured Himachal Pradesh that the Center will provide the necessary assistance. He conveyed Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to ensuring the state receives the support it requires.

Nadda further emphasized the collective determination to overcome this disaster together. He highlighted the discussions held between Home Minister Amit Shah, the Prime Minister, and various state leaders, including the Leader of Opposition, to coordinate relief efforts effectively.

Expressing gratitude for the unity displayed in confronting the crisis, Nadda confirmed the unwavering cooperation from the Central Government and Prime Minister Modi, both in terms of economic assistance and logistical arrangements. Additionally, he mentioned the deployment of MI 17 helicopters from the Center for rescue operations, facilitating the evacuation of people amidst challenging conditions.

With the active involvement of party members in relief work, Nadda assured that BJP workers would remain dedicated to assisting in the evacuation and relief operations across the affected areas.