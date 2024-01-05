Solan – In a spirited address to a cheering crowd in Solan, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda laid out the party’s ambitious goal of securing a hat-trick victory in the upcoming 2024 Parliamentary Elections.

Nadda commenced his speech by expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and dedication of the party workers. He attributed the recent poll victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan to party workers and also acknowledged the party’s workers’ role in building a formidable government in these crucial states.

Shifting the focus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transformative leadership, Nadda asserted, “PM Modi changed the political culture of the country. Today, the Prime Minister has brought a big change in the politics of the country through his works. Now, the people of the country have unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Drawing a sharp contrast between the BJP’s governance and the Congress, Nadda emphasized, “Congress gave false guarantees to win elections and is now running from them, while Modi promises what he can achieve.” He criticized Congress leaders for making promises without fulfillment and highlighted Modi’s track record of delivering on commitments.

Expressing confidence that the BJP would secure a hat-trick at the center, making Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country once again.

Nadda concluded his address on a high note, highlighting the achievements of the BJP government under Modi’s leadership, from economic growth to poverty reduction. The upcoming 2024 Parliamentary Elections, as predicted by Nadda, will undoubtedly be a pivotal moment for the BJP as it seeks to extend its political dominance and continue the transformative governance initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.