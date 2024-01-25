In a visionary stride towards economic empowerment and sustainable development, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Public Facilitation Center in Dharampur. Valued at a noteworthy Rs. 88 lakh, this center emerges as a transformative force, steering the region towards a future rooted in bamboo-based industry and skill development.

The newly inaugurated facility is set to play a pivotal role in boosting the local economy by providing a platform for the production of bamboo-based items. From intricately designed handicrafts to eco-friendly construction materials, the center aims to catalyze the growth of the burgeoning bamboo industry in Dharampur. The Chief Minister, in his address, emphasized the need to explore environmentally friendly alternatives and create a sustainable ecosystem for local businesses.

One of the primary objectives of the Public Facilitation Center is to offer comprehensive training programs to local artisans. Through workshops and skill development initiatives, the center aims to empower individuals with the expertise needed to contribute actively to the bamboo industry. This strategic approach aligns with the government’s broader vision of fostering entrepreneurship, enhancing employability, and preserving traditional craftsmanship.

Furthermore, the center is expected to serve as a catalyst for innovation and research in the bamboo sector. Collaborations with educational institutions and industry experts are envisioned to explore new applications, techniques, and market opportunities for bamboo-based products. This holistic approach not only ensures skill development but also positions Dharampur as a potential hub for sustainable industry and eco-friendly innovation.

The Public Facilitation Center is part of the government’s larger commitment to balanced regional development, emphasizing the importance of environmentally conscious practices. By promoting bamboo-based industry and skill development, the center is not only expected to generate economic opportunities but also contribute to the overall well-being of the community.

As the center becomes fully operational, it is anticipated to be a transformative force, creating a ripple effect in the local economy, empowering individuals, and setting a benchmark for sustainable development in Dharampur and beyond.