Kullu: A 13-year-old girl went missing after she allegedly jumped into Parvati River in Hathithan, district Kullu and washed away.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Tuesday when the girl jumped into the river from a bridge. A girl is identified as Niharika and is a student of the ninth class.

The flow of the river was so strong that she washed away within seconds.

Her parents immediately informed the police. The police have launched a search and rescue operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said the search operation is going on. He said that it is being investigated that why she took such step.