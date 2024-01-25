Manali – The Lahaul Potato Society has announced fixed prices for seed potatoes. This decision, made during a recent meeting, aims to provide clarity and assistance to Lahaul’s farming community.

Kufri Jyoti, a prominent potato breed, has been priced at Rs 4200 per quintal, marking a significant valuation for this particular variety. Additionally, other well-known varieties such as Kufri Chandramukhi, Himani, edible potatoes and Santana are set at Rs 3000 per quintal. The price for B-grade potatoes has been fixed at Rs 1100 per quintal.

As part of this support initiative, the Lahaul Potato Society will distribute 800 bags of Kufri Jyoti breeders and 800 bags of Kufri Jyoti F1 seeds to farmers. In the coming months of March and April, an additional 3000 bags of Santana seeds will be supplied. Notably, a 25 percent subsidy will be available on seed potatoes, further easing the financial burden on farmers.

Sudarshan Jaspa, Chairman of Lahaul Potato Society, assured farmers of various support measures. The society will provide empty bags to farmers at no cost and cover loading expenses. In the event of crop failure due to seed-related issues, compensation will be offered. When the crop is ready, Society will provide 75 percent of the potato price to farmers on the spot, with the remaining 25 percent disbursed within a month.

To facilitate the financial needs of farmers, the doors of Lahaul Potato Society will remain open, particularly for those requiring assistance until March. Notably, this marks a significant development for Lahaul farmers, as they are set to receive the highest price of Rs 4200 per quintal for Kufri Jyoti since 1966. Approximately 2400 farmers are directly involved with Lahaul Potato Society.