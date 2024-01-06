In a big move, the police have caught three people involved in the attack on Arni University Chancellor Vivek Singh. They were taken to court on Friday and given three days in police custody for further investigation.

Police have confirmed the arrests, and engaged in conducting raids at various locations to apprehend the remaining four suspects.

The attack on Chancellor Vivek Singh occurred on January 1, and he reported it to the Indora police. Claiming that he was not heard by the local police and administration, Singh sought help from the Chief Minister in Shimla.

During the meeting, Chancellor Singh informed the Chief Minister about the threats from Indora MLA and how the MLA forced him to meet certain demands.