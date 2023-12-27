New Delhi – The Congress high command convened to chart a comprehensive election strategy for Himachal Pradesh in anticipation of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, attended by leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former chief Rahul Gandhi, and other key figures, focused on harnessing the party’s strengths and addressing potential challenges in the state.

The political landscape of Himachal Pradesh holds particular significance with its four Lok Sabha seats becoming a focal point of the strategic discussions. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other leaders from the state unit were actively engaged in deliberations, emphasizing the party’s determination to fortify its position in the region.

The Congress high command’s proactive approach aligns with the broader efforts of the opposition INDIA bloc, aiming to finalize seat-sharing agreements well in advance of the general elections. The meeting sought to synergize the collective wisdom and experience of the party’s top brass to devise a winning formula that resonates with the electorate.

Amidst the political deliberations, the leaders also addressed the pressing issue of Himachal Pradesh grappling with the aftermath of heavy rain and flash floods during the recent monsoon. Congress President Kharge commended the resilience of the Himachal Pradesh government, working tirelessly in the face of this natural tragedy. However, he expressed disappointment over the lack of responsiveness from the Modi government and BJP Lok Sabha MPs regarding the declaration of the calamity as a national disaster.

Kharge, in a post-meeting statement, highlighted the Congress’s commitment to the people of Himachal Pradesh, asserting that despite the challenges, the party has mobilized all available resources to assist those affected. He lamented the apparent apathy of the central government in providing the necessary compensation and declared the Congress’s unwavering dedication to ensuring a brighter future for Himachal Pradesh.

As the meeting concluded, the Congress high command emerged with a comprehensive election plan that takes into account both the political landscape and the unique challenges faced by Himachal Pradesh. The strategic roadmap aims to position the Congress as a formidable force in the region, emphasizing the party’s commitment to good governance, disaster response, and a promising future for the people of Himachal Pradesh.