Shimla – Congress leader and party General Secretary, Rajneesh Kimta, has exuded confidence in the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections, aiming to clinch victories in all four Lok Sabha seats and six Vidhan Sabha seats left vacant due to the disqualification of Congress MLAs.

Addressing the media, Kimta asserted, “The Congress is fully prepared to contest the elections for Lok Sabha and six Assembly constituencies. We are poised to win all four Lok Sabha seats and emerge victorious in the Vidhan Sabha seats as well.”

Responding to remarks by former party member Pratibha Singh suggesting a lack of enthusiasm among workers, Kimta dismissed the notion, stating, “As the organizational general secretary, I refute such claims. Our workers are not discouraged; they are resolute in defeating the BJP, just as we did 15 months ago.”

Kimta said the party has received applications for all four parliamentary constituencies, which have been forwarded to the Congress High Command. Final candidate selection will be made following discussions in the central election committee, Kimta added.

Taking a swipe at the BJP’s eagerness, Kimta remarked, “The BJP’s over-ambition is evident. They must remember their past defeats in assembly elections. We will field strong candidates and secure victories.”

Highlighting Congress’s efforts during crises, Kimta emphasized, “Despite receiving no support from the union government, Congress has allocated a Rs. 4500 crore relief package for the people of the state.” He further noted the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, increased support prices for farmers, and assistance to women with a Rs. 1500 honorarium.

Kimta reiterated the people’s mandate against the BJP, expressing confidence in Congress’s ability to secure victories across all contested seats in the upcoming elections.