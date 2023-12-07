Shimla – Residents and visitors in Shimla are advised to prepare for a notable weather event as a western disturbance is expected to influence the region’s weather patterns. Starting from December 11, meteorologists predict that the disturbance will bring rain and snowfall, particularly in central and high-altitude areas.

The Met Department forecasts clear weather across the city on December 10, offering a brief respite before the anticipated weather shift.

On December 11 and 12, the western disturbance is expected to intensify, leading to the likelihood of rain and snowfall in various parts of Shimla and other part of the state. Areas with higher altitudes, in particular, are expected to experience the winter spectacle, transforming the landscape into a picturesque scene.

While the weather disturbance is projected to be relatively short-lived, lasting through December 11 and 12, the forecast suggests a return to clear skies and normal conditions from December 13 onward.