Shimla – The Meteorological Department has issued a predicted snowfall in Shimla and other higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh from December 29. The MeT Dept forecast comes amid the current clear and sunny weather.

As Christmas approaches with bright skies, the meteorological projections suggest a notable shift in weather patterns, with snowfall expected from December 29 onwards.

While the weather is expected to remain clear and pleasant in the state until December 28, the imminent arrival of snowfall adds a touch of magic to the year-end celebrations. Popular destinations like Shimla, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, Kullu and Manali will likely experience this seasonal transformation, providing visitors with a postcard-perfect setting for their holiday memories.

The meteorological update indicates that temperatures have already seen improvement in various areas, thanks to the recent sunshine.