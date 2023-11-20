Shimla – Keylong is experiencing sub-zero temperatures, with the mercury dipping to -0.4°C. The chilling nights are expected to persist, especially in higher-altitude areas. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded in Una on Sunday reached a relatively warmer 27.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT Dept has predicted a week-long spell of clear weather across Himachal Pradesh, extending until November 26. Currently, the state is experiencing dry conditions, with residents enjoying the crisp and clear days. However, a new Western Disturbance is anticipated to influence the Western Himalayan region, including Himachal, starting from November 23.

Today, the capital city of Shimla and other regions are basking in clear weather. Despite the sunny days, there has been a consistent drop in both morning and evening temperatures. The Meteorological Department has issued advisories to cattle herders and farmers, urging them to take necessary precautions as temperatures continue to decrease.

As of the latest reports, the minimum temperatures at Shimla: 8.6°C, Sundernagar: 6.1°C, Bhuntar: 5.0°C, Kalpa: 1.5°C, Dharamshala: 11.2°C, Una: 8.6°C, Nahan: 13.0°C, Keylong: -0.4°C, Palampur: 7.0°C, Solan: 6.5°C, Manali: 3.4°C, Kangra: 9.6°C, Mandi: 7.7°C, Chamba: 8.1°C, Dalhousie: 6.9°C, Kufri: 7.5°C, Narkanda: 5.5°C, Bharmour: 5.7°C, Reckong Peo: 3.9°C and Paonta Sahib recorded 15.0°C.