Shimla – In a festive treat for holidaymakers, the Northern Railway has announced the commencement of a Holiday Special Train on the iconic Kalka-Shimla Heritage Track. Scheduled to kick off its journey on December 24 and run until January 25, this special seven-coach train promises to offer a unique blend of historical charm and scenic beauty for tourists.

The Kalka-Shimla Heritage Track, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, is more than just a railway line; it is a journey through time. Originally constructed to connect the summer capital of British India, Shimla, with the broad-gauge line at Kalka, this narrow-gauge marvel was completed in 1903. With 103 tunnels, soaring viaducts, and steep gradients, the track stands as a testament to the engineering ingenuity of the 19th century.

The scenic beauty along the Kalka-Shimla Heritage Track is unparalleled, offering passengers breathtaking views of the Shivalik range, dense pine forests, and charming villages nestled in the hills. The winter season adds an extra layer of magic to the journey, as snow-capped peaks and frost-kissed trees transform the surroundings into a mesmerizing winter wonderland.

The Holiday Special Train, consisting of seven coaches, is planned to cater to tourists seeking a memorable Christmas and New Year experience. Operating till January 25, the train aligns with the tradition of thousands of tourists flocking to Shimla to celebrate the festive season.

Local businesses along the Kalka-Shimla Heritage Track, including hotels, eateries, and souvenir shops, are poised to benefit from the increased tourist footfall. The heritage track, often referred to as the “Queen of Hills,” is not just a transportation route but a lifeline for the local economy. The anticipated influx of tourists during this holiday season is expected to add an extra layer of economic vibrancy to the region.

As the Holiday Special Train embarks on its journey, passengers are not just boarding a train; they are stepping into a bygone era where the rhythmic chug of the locomotive echoes the rich history of the hills. With its breathtaking scenery and festive spirit, the Kalka-Shimla Heritage Track promises an unforgettable holiday experience for all aboard. The blend of historical exploration and natural beauty makes this journey a true celebration of the season and a testament to the enduring allure of rail travel.