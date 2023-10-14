Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is bracing itself for an impending weather upheaval as an orange alert has been raised for several districts in the region. The Meteorological Center in Shimla issued a warning of rain and snowfall expected on Sunday and Monday, with adverse conditions likely to persist until October 17.

The orange alert, in effect for October 15 and 16, covers a substantial part of the state, including Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Lahaul-Spiti. Residents and travellers in these areas are advised to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions. An orange alert indicates a high probability of significant snowfall in the higher altitudes, which can lead to hazardous conditions, as well as rain in the lower-lying areas, causing potential road hazards.

Furthermore, a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts in Himachal Pradesh during the same period. This serves as a general advisory to residents, signaling the possibility of weather-related disruptions.

As a result of the early onset of snowfall, the Sach Pass Road, connecting the tribal area of Pangi to the district headquarters of Chamba, has been closed to traffic. This closure has effectively isolated Pangi from Chamba, highlighting the dramatic impact of the weather conditions in the region.

Reports indicate that Sach Pass received between five to six inches of snow, while upper hills in Pangi also experienced snowfall in the evening. In addition to snowfall, heavy rain has been prevalent in the valley, further exacerbating the precarious conditions.

On Saturday, most areas of Himachal Pradesh experienced partly cloudy skies with intermittent sunshine. Maximum temperatures in the region were recorded at 32.0 degrees Celsius in Una, 31.2 degrees Celsius in Bilaspur, 31.0 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar, 28.0 degrees Celsius in Nahan, 27.8 degrees Celsius in Mandi, 27.3 degrees Celsius in Solan, 26.0 degrees Celsius in Dharamshala-Bhuntar, 22.9 degrees Celsius in Kangra, 21.4 degrees Celsius in Shimla, 19.5 degrees Celsius in Kalpa, and 17.2 degrees Celsius in Manali.