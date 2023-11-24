Shimla – Brace for a weather shift in Himachal Pradesh as a fresh western disturbance is set to become active from the night of November 25th. According to the Met Dept, this disturbance will usher in unfavourable weather conditions, with the likelihood of rain and snow in many central and high-altitude areas from November 26th to November 30th.

The peak of this disturbance is expected on November 27th, bringing widespread rain across the state and snowfall in the higher mountain regions. A yellow alert for potential thunderstorms has been issued for specific locations.

As the western disturbance takes hold, Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a wintry weather episode. Stay tuned for further updates as the state navigates through this atmospheric event in the heart of the Himalayas.