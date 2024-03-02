Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is currently facing severe weather conditions, with a red alert issued for anticipated heavy snowfall and rain in the region. Since Friday morning, snowfall has blanketed the higher reaches of the state, while persistent rainfall has affected the plains and low-lying areas. This meteorological event has led to a significant drop in temperatures, exacerbating the already chilly weather in the region.

The adverse weather has prompted the closure of over 241 roads, including four national highways, creating challenges for residents and disrupting normal life. Key areas impacted by the snowfall include Rohtang, Lahaul-Spiti, Atal Tunnel surroundings, Pangi-Bharmaur in Chamba, and Kinnaur. Simultaneously, rainfall has been reported in various regions, including Kangra, Shimla, Solan, and Chamba.

In response to the forecast, the Meteorological Center has issued a red alert for continued heavy snowfall and rain on Saturday. The warning highlights the potential for further disruptions to daily life and transportation networks.

Educational institutions in Kullu will remain closed on March 2 as a precautionary measure, though annual examinations are expected to proceed as scheduled.

Areas in Kullu district and the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti, particularly those at higher altitudes, have experienced snowfall throughout the day. This has led to the closure of National Highway-305, including the Atal Tunnel Rohtang, due to accumulating snow. Additionally, NH 505 Gramphu-Losar and Jalori Jot have been closed for heavy vehicles. Strong winds, accompanying the ongoing snowfall in Sissu and Koksar areas of Chandra Valley, have further complicated the situation.

Authorities are advising residents to exercise caution, stay informed about the evolving weather conditions, and avoid unnecessary travel. The state is actively working to address the challenges posed by the snowfall and rainfall, ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.