Tapovan – In a significant development, Renuka Vinay Kumar, a Congress MLA, has been elected Deputy Speaker in the State Assembly during the winter session in Tapovan. The decision came unanimously on the session’s first day after three nominations were put forward.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu proposed Vinay Kumar’s name, swiftly supported by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar’s proposal, seconded by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil, followed. The third proposal by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, seconded by Churah BJP MLA Hansraj, sealed the unanimous vote.

After the resolution passed, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan escorted Vinay Kumar to the Deputy Speaker’s seat. Vinay Kumar expressed gratitude, and Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania welcomed him.

The appointment comes a year after the government’s formation, filling the Deputy Speaker position left vacant in the last three sessions. Vinay Kumar, representing Shri Renukaji assembly constituency, entered politics in 2011, eventually securing a seat in the 2012 elections. Born on March 12, 1978, Vinay Kumar has held various roles within the Congress Party, making his election as Deputy Speaker a noteworthy milestone in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.