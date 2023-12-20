Tapovan – In the Legislative Assembly session, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu laid bare the severe challenges the state faces in the aftermath of heavy monsoon rains, revealing that the central government’s assistance amounted to a mere 6.40% of the estimated Rs 9,905 crore in losses incurred.

In his address, Chief Minister Sukhu conveyed the magnitude of the disaster, stating that 500 lives were lost due to the extensive damage caused by monsoon rainfall. He emphasized that the state’s plea for financial support to facilitate recovery and rehabilitation efforts had not been adequately met by the central government.

Despite the release of an interim relief fund of Rs 200 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund on September 16, Sukhu highlighted the glaring disparity between the funds allocated and the actual losses sustained. “At least Rs 1,658 crore is supposed to be sanctioned to the state. However the Government of India has sanctioned only Rs 633.73 crore as of December 19, which is insufficient to compensate for the widespread devastation. The sanctioned amount is only 6.40% of the loss,” he asserted.

Expressing disappointment at the central government’s response, the Chief Minister asked the Opposition BJP to join hands in presenting the ground reality to the Prime Minister.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur responded, suggesting that the state could enhance its chances of securing more assistance by presenting its case more effectively. Thakur criticized the government’s approach, stating, “You are trying to blame the central government. This is not your right perspective. You have never expressed gratitude for the financial assistance extended by the central government.”

In a counter-response, Chief Minister Sukhu invited the Opposition to accompany the state delegation in meeting the Prime Minister to highlight the urgent need for increased financial assistance.

In August, Himachal Pradesh, grappling with its worst natural calamity in 50 years, declared the entire hill state a natural calamity-affected area. The aftermath includes hundreds of buildings partially or completely destroyed, thousands of displaced families, and severe damage to approximately 2,000 roads. The state is now awaiting more substantial support from the Centre to aid its recovery efforts.