Nauni – In a significant move to support local agriculture and promote horticulture practices, the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) at Nauni is set to launch its highly anticipated annual sale of planting material from December 11, 2023. The sale, operating on a first-come-first-serve basis, aims to provide farmers with access to a diverse range of fruit plants, contributing to the growth of the horticulture sector in Himachal Pradesh.

This year, the university has made available over 2.72 lakh plants, featuring a variety of fruit species such as apple, kiwi, pomegranate, apricot, peach, nectarine, cherry, walnut, persimmon, pear and plum. Alongside these offerings, clonal rootstock of apples and seedlings will also be available, catering to the specific needs of the agricultural community.

To facilitate farmers from Lahaul-Spiti, as well as Pangi, a special plant sale will commence earlier on December 2 at the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station in Bajaura. This strategic initiative ensures that farmers from diverse regions have convenient access to high-quality planting material.

The outreach of this annual event extends further through various Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK) and Research Stations across the state, joining the sale starting December 11. These include KVKs at Kandaghat (Solan), Sharbo (Kinnaur), Rohru (Shimla), Chamba, Tabo (Lahaul & Spiti), COH&F Neri, and the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations at Mashobra.

The distribution of the sale aims to foster sustainable agricultural practices and contribute to the overall growth of the horticulture sector in Himachal Pradesh.

Farmers, agricultural enthusiasts, and stakeholders are encouraged to seize the opportunity to acquire high-quality planting material and contribute to the flourishing landscape of horticulture in the state.