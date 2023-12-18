Dharamshala – In a scathing critique of the Congress government’s one-year rule in Himachal Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur pulled no punches as he addressed a gathering in Dharamshala. The seasoned politician accused the government of betraying promises made to the people, with a focus on political manoeuvring rather than addressing the needs of the public.

Thakur minced no words as he highlighted the perceived shortcomings of the Congress-led administration, emphasizing the glaring gap between the commitments made before assuming power and their subsequent fulfilment. “Promises Betrayed, Politics Prevail,” resonated as a stark assessment of the prevailing situation in the state.

Thakur, in his address, went on to critique the Congress government’s response during times of disaster, accusing it of missed opportunities. He highlighted instances where relief efforts seemed to be misguided, drawing attention to what he perceived as a lack of focus on genuine public welfare.

Despite the ongoing opposition by Congress leaders to the Center, Thakur acknowledged the substantial funds, totalling 3378 crores, allocated by the Center to Himachal Pradesh. Expressing dismay at the lack of acknowledgement for this contribution, he urged the public to consider the implications of such selective criticism.

“The Congress leaders are quick to oppose but reluctant to appreciate the substantial funds provided by the Center. This is a testament to their selective criticism and lack of gratitude,” Thakur stated.

Adding his voice to the chorus of discontent, BJP state president Dr. Rajiv Bindal underscored the alleged discrimination against the Kangra region. He pointed to the decision to halt 30 crore rupees earmarked by the central university, a move mirrored by the state government. Bindal questioned the motives behind such actions.

“The Sukhu government of Himachal had given many guarantees to the people before assuming power, but no such guarantee has been fulfilled so far. Even today, women are waiting for Rs 1500, and now the liability has exceeded 400 crores. Youth, farmers, God are all waiting for their guarantee to be fulfilled. The government has become a huge public, it has become the entire state,” declared Dr. Bindal.