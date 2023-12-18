Dharamshala – As the winter chill settles in, Tapovan is abuzz with final preparations for the upcoming fourth session of the fourteenth Legislative Assembly, scheduled to start from December 19 to December 23, 2023. With security at the forefront of preparations, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced a strategic security plan during a press conference at the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The agenda for the session includes a tribute to the late former MLA Bal Krishna Chauhan on the opening day, followed by the introduction of two newly appointed ministers by the Chief Minister. As the session promises a blend of brisk discussions and ceremonial proceedings, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat is fully prepared to host the session, the Speaker said.

Pathania revealed that members have submitted a total of 471 questions for this session. Covering a broad spectrum of issues, including infrastructure, education, healthcare and youth-related concerns.

In an innovative move to cultivate civic awareness, Pathania said that school students would be given priority to witness the assembly sessions. This initiative seeks to provide firsthand exposure to the democratic system for the youth, ensuring their active participation in shaping the future of the state.