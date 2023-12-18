DC Lahaul-Spiti to Chair Committee – Launching on January 26, 2024

Kaza – In an unprecedented move to tackle the unique challenges faced by pregnant women in the remote Spiti region, the local administration is gearing up to unveil the “Life Saving Bank.” Scheduled for inauguration today, January 26, 2024, this groundbreaking initiative is poised to not only provide crucial support for pregnant women but also extend assistance to individuals battling severe illnesses such as cancer and heart disease, marking a paradigm shift in community healthcare.

Rahul Jain, Additional Deputy Commissioner, emphasized the profound nature of the Life Saving Bank, highlighting its role as a crucial support system for financially disadvantaged pregnant women, including those from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. The initiative seeks to address the financial barriers faced by women who, due to economic constraints, travel to distant locations such as Shimla, Kullu, and Nerchowk for childbirth.

Led by the District Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti, the Life Saving Bank committee comprises key government office heads in Kaza, collaboratively guiding this compassionate initiative towards success. The inauguration underscores a shared commitment to nurturing a community that actively supports and uplifts its members during challenging times.

To ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of the Life Saving Bank, a unique membership fee structure has been introduced, allowing individuals to voluntarily contribute additional funds. This innovative funding model reflects a community-driven approach, emphasizing the shared responsibility of ensuring the well-being of its residents.

The core mission of the Life Saving Bank is to provide comprehensive assistance to economically challenged pregnant women. In a departure from conventional decision-making processes, mandatory meetings will be promptly convened upon receiving requests for assistance. These meetings will require the active participation of at least 50 percent of the committee, including the chairman and member secretaries. In the absence of the District Commissioner, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and if necessary, the Block Medical Officer (BMO), will ensure seamless continuity.

Recognizing the pivotal role of government employees in sustaining the initiative, the Life Saving Bank has introduced a tiered fee structure. Class One contributors will contribute Rs 100 per month, Class Two Rs 50, Class Three Rs 30, and Class Four Rs 20. The fees will be collected by department heads on the 10th of each month, with funds meticulously deposited in Kaza by the 15th.

Applicants seeking assistance are encouraged to submit their applications at least 30 days in advance to the BMO office. A diligent two-member doctor committee, led by the BMO, will evaluate serious illness cases, presenting their findings to the Life Saving Bank Committee for final approval. Financial assistance will be disbursed only after a meticulous assessment of all necessary documentation, ensuring the initiative’s credibility and efficacy.

As the Life Saving Bank embarks on its inaugural journey on January 26, 2024, it carries the promise of transforming lives and creating a more compassionate and resilient society in the Spiti region. This remarkable initiative is a testament to the community’s unwavering commitment to uplifting its members and addressing healthcare challenges in innovative ways.