Narkanda, nestled in the picturesque Shimla district and already renowned for its world-class skiing, is gearing up to offer tourists an exhilarating experience beyond the snow-covered slopes. In a groundbreaking development, the region will unveil a state-of-the-art skating rink, promising three months of thrilling ice skating during winter and an additional nine months of roller skating.

Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore laid the foundation stone for this eagerly awaited project on a momentous Friday. With a total expenditure of Rs 37 lakh earmarked for the construction, this initiative is poised to transform Narkanda into a year-round destination for skating enthusiasts. A significant boost of Rs 10 lakh was announced during the ceremony, complementing the previously sanctioned Rs 27 lakh.

MLA Kuldeep Rathore shared that the dream of establishing a skating rink in Narkanda had been harboured for 15 years. Despite former minister Vidya Stokes securing the budget for the project earlier, progress was thwarted by the absence of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Forest Department. Determined to overcome this hurdle, Rathore, upon assuming office, expedited the process by holding a crucial meeting with officials. Astonishingly, the work that had languished for over a decade and a half was concluded within a few hours.

Envisioning Theog as an ideal assembly constituency, Rathore is optimistic about Narkanda leaving an indelible mark on the global tourism map. He anticipates a surge in tourist footfall, surpassing even the popular destination of Manali. To bolster Narkanda’s allure, efforts are underway to introduce new projects aimed at enhancing its status as a premier tourist destination. Rathore has engaged with Union Ministers to explore avenues for further development, solidifying Narkanda’s position as a must-visit locale for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts alike.

As the construction of the skating rink progresses, locals and tourists alike are eagerly anticipating the prospect of gliding over the ice during winter and enjoying the thrill of roller skating throughout the rest of the year. Narkanda, with its captivating landscapes and now, an exciting new recreational offering, is set to captivate the hearts of adventure enthusiasts and become a year-round haven for skating fans.