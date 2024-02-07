Shimla – In a startling revelation, it has come to light that apples from Iran are flooding into Himachal Pradesh through illegal channels, causing significant losses for local growers. The All India Congress Committee spokesperson and MLA from Theog, Kuldeep Rathore, voiced his concerns over the matter, urging the Central Government to take immediate action to curb this illicit trade.

Rathore, addressing the media, emphasized the severe impact of the illegal imports on Himachal’s apple industry. He urged Members of Parliament to bring this issue to the forefront during parliamentary sessions and demanded a swift and effective resolution.

The Congress leader pointed out that apple cultivation is a crucial economic activity in 20 to 22 assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh. Rathore called upon the Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, to participate in resolving the matter by raising it with the Union Government.

Expressing his determination to address the issue comprehensively, Rathore pledged to raise the matter in the state Assembly. He highlighted the plight of local growers who, to secure better prices during the off-season, store their apples in cold stores and Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage units, incurring monthly rental expenses.

Rathore emphasized that countries such as the USA, Turkey, Italy, New Zealand, and Poland are major apple producers, and their exports face competition due to the illegal imports from Afghanistan. Despite Afghanistan primarily being known for producing dry fruits, a treaty with India exempts it from import duties, facilitating the influx of apples.

Alleging a failure on the part of the central government to curb illegal imports, Rathore accused them of contributing to the fall in apple prices in Himachal Pradesh. He called for immediate intervention to protect the interests of local apple growers and ensure a fair market for their produce. The issue has raised concerns not only about economic losses but also about the potential implications for the region’s agricultural ecosystem.