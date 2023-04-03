Shimla: Supporting demands of farmers and fruit growers of the state, Theog legislature Kuldeep Singh Rathore has demanded to implement Legal Meteorology Act 2009, APMC Act, Goods and Passengers Act.

Rathore, while addressing media here on Monday, regrated that the Legal Metrology Act 2009, APMC Act, Goods and Passengers Act have not been implemented in the state.

“These three laws have been made earlier and unfortunately to date, these laws were not implemented,” Rathore rued.

Rathore said that during the assembly budget session, questions have been asked to the government regarding the horticulture project and demand has also been made for its investigation.

Theog MLA also did not forget to question his government and advised Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led state Government to make efforts to get a fair price and save the farmers from the loot of the agents and middlemen.

He also supported the demand for the implementation of universal cartons and demanded the horticulture department to implement it.