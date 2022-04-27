Shimla: One person was burnt alive after a homestay in a village in Narkanda, 60 away from State’s capital Shimla.

The deceased has been identified as Aman Chand (66), the owner of the homestay.

The mishap occurred on Tuesday in Nagrot village in Narkanda when the fire broke out on the fifth floor of the homestay. The fire was noticed by the owner who tried to douse the fire. The fire soon turned intense after two gas cylinders burst in the house.

Fire tenders from Kumarsain rushed to the spot and doused the fire after a few hours. However, Amar Chand was unable to escape and was burnt alive in the fire.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rampur Chander Shekhar confirmed the report. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kumarsain Dharam Pal has directed the Patwari to ascertain the amount of loss suffered in the incident. The district administration has also granted relief of Rs 10,000 to the family.