With four working presidents, Congress’ Jumbo team seems to form to please all

New Delhi: All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Pratibha Singh, Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandi and wife of late six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as the new Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President.

She has replaced Kuldeep Singh Rathore and will be the 32nd State President of the party.

The party has also appointed former HPCC President and MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the Chairman of the State’s Campaign Committee.

Senior party leader Anand Sharma will head the important steering committee, while Asha Kumari has been tasked with the responsibility of convenor of the committee.

Outgoing president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has been made a member of the steering committee. Dhaniram Shandil, Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ram Lal Thakur, Chander Kumar, Suresh Chandel and Harshwardhan Singh are other members of the committee.

AICC has also appointed four working presidents

Pawan Kajal, Rajinder Rana, Harsh Mahajan and Vinay Kumar have been appointed as the Working Presidents.

Party think-thank has tried to strike balance with this decision as they will represent the Kangra, Hamirpur, Chamba and Sirmour districts.

Meanwhile, Four-time MLA Mukesh Agnihotri will continue to remain the Leader of the Opposition.

Another Former State President Kaul Singh Thakur will be heading the coordination committee. MLA from Solan Col. Dhani Ram Shandil will be leading the manifesto panel.