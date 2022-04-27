Shimla: Day after being replaced as Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President, Kuldeep Singh Rathore has been appointed as the new Spokesperson of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

A notification regarding this order has been issued by the party high command on Wednesday.

Hon'ble Congress President has approved the appointment of Sh. Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Former President, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee as Spokesperson of AICC pic.twitter.com/ZjO6BRyCkA — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 27, 2022

Rathore will be the second person from Himachal Pradesh besides Member of Parliament for Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma to hold this position.

Rathore was earlier serving as HPCC President and was replaced by Pratibha Singh, Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandi and wife of late ex-Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday.

Rathore hails from Shimla and is an advocate by profession. Apart from being the ex-president of HPCC, he has also been a former Chief Spokesperson and General Secretary of HPCC.

Congress has shuffled its office bearers in the state ahead of the State’s Legislative Assembly elections. The party is looking forward to win the elections and forming the government in the state.