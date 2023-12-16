Shimla ice skating rink has long been a cherished haven for winter enthusiasts. Traditionally, this icy wonderland operated for a mere three months, relying on the whims of nature to freeze its surface. However, a transformative initiative by the Ice-Skating Club Shimla is set to redefine the experience, making ice skating a year-round activity.

The club has embarked on an ambitious project to install a cutting-edge refrigeration plant, a move that will revolutionize the way people engage with the rink. Supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), this visionary endeavour aims to turn the existing seasonal retreat into an all-weather facility, capable of providing a constant supply of ice, irrespective of the season.

Manpreet Sembi, the general secretary of the Ice-Skating Club Shimla, envisions a future where the rink becomes an all-weather destination. The installation of a refrigeration plant will eliminate the reliance on natural freezing conditions, allowing for ice storage throughout the year. The club’s plans extend beyond a functional rink, aiming to offer a world-class experience complete with international-standard facilities, including changing rooms and a restaurant.

The pivotal role played by the Asian Development Bank in funding this transformation underscores a commitment to enhancing recreational opportunities in the region. Their financial support is instrumental in turning the dream of a year-round ice-skating rink in Shimla into a tangible reality. This collaboration not only benefits the local community but also serves as a beacon for promoting tourism in the region.

To kickstart this monumental transformation, the Ice-Skating Club Shimla is gearing up to initiate the tender process after finalizing the detailed project report. With the backing of ADB funding, the renovation is expected to be completed by the middle of the next year. This marks a significant milestone in the history of the iconic Shimla Ice Skating Rink.

The Shimla Ice Skating Rink holds a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike. Its origins date back to a time when it served as a seasonal retreat, coming alive during the winter months as skaters gracefully glided over its natural ice surface. Over the years, it has evolved into an integral part of Shimla’s cultural identity, attracting enthusiasts from far and wide.

As the rink undergoes this transformative journey, it not only promises an extended period of enjoyment for locals and tourists but also signifies a commitment to modernizing and preserving the cultural heritage of this iconic destination. Shimla, with its breathtaking hills as a backdrop, is poised to become a hub for international-standard ice skating, offering an unforgettable experience for generations to come.