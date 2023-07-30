Shimla: The Congress party in Himachal Pradesh is grappling with internal strife as senior leader and AICC spokesperson, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, raised concerns about a lack of coordination between the state government and party workers. In a candid admission, Rathore asserted that party workers’ voices were being ignored, leading to a growing sense of discontent among the rank and file.

“Our state party chief has also spoken up on how the workers are feeling disappointed and let down. We need to keep the morale high in the rank and file as we have to fight the Lok Sabha elections next year. Workers are the key to any political party. They need to be heard. Those in the government should listen to their concerns. The chief minister should also pay heed to them. We need to find a way to sit together and resolve all issues,” Rathore candidly expressed during a media interaction in Shimla.

The Theog MLA and former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief emphasized that the party owes its current position of power in the state to the relentless efforts and hard work of its dedicated workers. Thus, their grievances deserve attention and should not be dismissed.

Earlier, Congress’s state chief, Pratibha Singh had met the party’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge and it’s reliably learned that during the meeting, Pratibha Singh conveyed the prevailing sentiments among party workers, who reportedly feel sidelined and let down by the Sukhvinder Sukhu regime. Rathore’s statements have further amplified the brewing discord within the party.

The brewing discontent has drawn significant attention, given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, where the Congress party hopes to consolidate its position. However, Rathore’s statements highlight the challenge the party faces in maintaining unity and ensuring a cohesive approach to electoral success.