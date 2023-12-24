Lahaul-Spiti – In a tragic incident near the Hidimba Temple at Jahalma on the Keylong-Udaipur road, a car carrying three individuals met with a devastating accident on Sunday afternoon. The car, en route from Pangi to Manali, lost control and rolled down the road, resulting in a heart-wrenching loss of three lives, including a mother and her son.

The victims have been identified as Chandro Devi (60) and her son Mohit, residents of Tehsil Pangi, District Chamba, and Rakesh Kumar (45) from Tehsil Pangi, District Chamba. The accident occurred at around 3 pm, and all three individuals tragically lost their lives on the spot.

Local authorities, including the Police Post Jahalma and SP Mayank Chaudhary and his team, promptly responded to the scene. The bodies were taken into police custody and later transferred to Keylong Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

As investigations into the incident are currently underway, the exact cause of the accident remains unknown. The families of the deceased have been notified, and further details will be disclosed as the investigation progresses.