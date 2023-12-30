Shimla – In a significant move towards a sustainable future, the Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has enforced a ban on government departments purchasing diesel or petrol vehicles starting January 1, 2024. This decisive action aligns with the state’s commitment to realizing the vision of a ‘Green and Clean Himachal.’

Chief Minister Sukhu, a vocal advocate for environmental preservation, emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in the state’s approach to transportation. The directive restricts departments from acquiring conventional fuel vehicles, steering them towards embracing electric vehicles (e-vehicles) on a larger scale. Any exceptional cases will require approval from the state cabinet.

The government’s dedication to environmental conservation has borne fruit, with the number of government-owned e-vehicles reaching an impressive 185. The private sector has also contributed significantly, registering 2733 electric vehicles in the state.

“The Transport Department has set a precedent by transitioning its official vehicle fleet to e-vehicles, setting the stage for other departments to follow suit,” stated Chief Minister Sukhu. The phased replacement of fuel vehicles with e-vehicles is not just a policy change but a tangible demonstration of the government’s commitment to preserving the environment for future generations.

Acknowledging the need for comprehensive infrastructure, the government has permitted the operation of e-taxis on a contractual basis. Under the Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme, youth entrepreneurs are being incentivized with a 50 percent subsidy to purchase e-taxis, addressing the demand for eco-friendly transportation in the state.

To support the growing fleet of e-vehicles, the government is developing a network of charging stations, with 54 locations identified across the state. As part of the initiative, six highways will be designated as green corridors, further encouraging the adoption of e-vehicles.

In a groundbreaking move, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is converting all diesel buses into electric buses, with a keen eye on the state’s unique geographical conditions. The government is engaging with e-bus manufacturers to ensure that the design considers the specific challenges posed by Himachal’s topography.

Looking ahead, Chief Minister Sukhu reaffirmed the commitment to make Himachal a clean and green energy state by March 31, 2026. The phased introduction of Type-1, 2, and 3 e-buses into the HRTC fleet, along with the strategic development of charging infrastructure, is poised to propel Himachal Pradesh towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future.