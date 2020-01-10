Snow jammed Shimla; Another Snowstorm from 13 January

Administration airlifted 66 persons from Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla: MeT Department has also issued a forecast of heavy snowfall from 13 – 17 January. MeT Dept, in its press release, issued warning of heavy snowfall in isolated to scattered places in the districts of Shimla, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba and upper part of district Mandi, Kangra and Sirmour.

Recent Heavy snowfall has virtually jammed the Shimla city. The administration has failed to reopen the roads and restore the other basic amenities in the capital city. The circular road was opened for small vehicles and the later road up to Sanjauli was opened for the public transport, giving much-needed respite to office goers. Traffic on Khalini-New ISBT was open since morning but due to haphazard parking on the road and slippery condition have caused the traffic jam, which was seen up to the BCS Chock and Kalnog from ISBT side.

Roads to Theog, Chopal, Rohru are still close as despite administration’s best effort, it’ll take more time to open it for the vehicles. Bus to Rampur has been sent via Basantpur and for Chopal-Nerwa HRTC has sent bus via Paonta. Lights and water supply in the upper region of the Shimla district has also not been restored.

Administration has airlifted as many as 66 persons including sick, old and pregnant women from Lahaul-Spiti to Kullu today.

Snow has brought joy and sorrow for the tourists. Tourists were seen enjoying in the snow, but slippery roads and pathways are proving difficult to walk. Power disruption has further added to their agony.

Shimla Police has turned to the social media and updating the roads condition and weather regularly. Shimla police, in its recent update, advised people to avoid taking vehicles as road have again become slippery.

अपडेट 10.01.2020 समय 1800 बजेसड़क पर कोहरा जम रहा है। फिसलन बढ़ गई है। गाड़ी सावधानीपूर्वक चलाएं। स्वयं भी संभल कर चलें । सहायता के लिए 112 या 1077 डायल करें Shimla Police द्वारा इस दिन पोस्ट की गई शुक्रवार, 10 जनवरी 2020

Himachal CM directs officers to restore all essential services in the state

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has today directed all the Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers to ensure that all essential services are restored in the areas affected due to heavy snowfall in the State, at the earliest.

Chief Minister has appealed to the general public to be more alert and take precautious during snowfall and cooperate with the administration.