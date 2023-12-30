Shimla – In a tragic incident this morning, two young individuals lost their lives in a fatal car crash near a workshop on the National Highway Dhali-Bhattakuphar bypass. The victims, identified as 23-year-olds Hrithik from Chambi and Priyanshu from Bamta, both residents of the Chaupal sub-division, were involved in the devastating accident.

The incident occurred around 7:30 am when the car overturned on the road. Eyewitnesses reported a challenging rescue operation for one of the victims. Despite immediate efforts, one youth succumbed to injuries at the accident site, while the other tragically passed away during transportation to the hospital.

Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.