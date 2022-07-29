Shimla: Following the protest from apple growers over increased prices of packaging materials, the state cabinet has approved a 6 per cent subsidy on the purchase of package material i.e., cartons and trays sold through HPMC with effect from 15th July 2022.

The HPMC would be given a grant of Rs. 10 crores in this regard.

The state Cabinet also accepted the demand of College and University staff given nod for revision of pay scales as per UGC for the teaching, personnel and academic staff only of the Universities and Colleges in the State.

The decision would put the total financial implication of the UGC revised pay scales of Rs. 337 crores with effect from 1st January 2016 to 31st March 2022. The annual expenditure on this account will be approximately Rs. 113 crores for 2021-22 whereas for the remaining period of the current financial year, the same would be Rs. 75 crores.

Cabinet also reduced the minimum bus fare for the first two kilometres for stage carriages bus services in the State from the existing Rs. 7 to Rs. 5 to facilitate the commuters in the State.