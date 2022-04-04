Hamirpur: A mother-son duo died while father was injured after a part of a two-storied house collapsed in Nyati village in Nadaun Sub Division, district Hamirpur.

The deceased have been identified as Saksham (nine) and his mother Meena Devi (35) while the injured has been identified as Virender.

According to the reports, the mishap took place on Sunday night. At the incident, the family was sleeping inside the house.

Their neighbours reached thereafter they heard the noises and informed the police. Police reached the spot and rushed them to a nearby hospital where mother and son were declared brought dead while Virender is under treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hamirpur Dr Akriti Sharma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.