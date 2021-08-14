Apples would be showcased as part commencement of India’s 75th Independence Day celebration

New Delhi: In continuance with its thrust on promoting agricultural and processed food products exports to newer destinations, APEDA collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd (HPMC) on Friday exported the first consignment consisting of five unique varieties of apples – Royal Delicious, Dark Baron Gala, Scarlet Spur, Red Velox & Golden Delicious to Bahrain.

Photo: Vikas Machhan

The apples are sourced from the farmers of Himachal Pradesh and exported by APEDA registered DM Enterprises.

The apples will be showcased at the apple promotion programme organized by leading retailer – Al Jajira group commencing from 15th August 2021 which also commences the 75th year of India’s independence celebration on a theme – Bharat Ki Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The apple promotion programme is also being organized for familiarising consumers in Bahrain about varieties of apples in India.

This comes at a time when India has been expanding its footprint of mango exports to the newer countries, notwithstanding logistical challenges posed by the COVID19 pandemic.

APEDA has been initiating measures to boost fruits and vegetables exports from the non-traditional regions and states. It has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports.